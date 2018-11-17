Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara will miss four to six weeks with a left knee injury, according to multiple reports.

Chara was injured in the first period of Wednesday's 6-3 loss in Colorado.

The Athletic first reported the timeline of Chara's injury.

The 41-year-old Chara is the sixth Bruins defenseman to go down with an injury.

The Bruins were already without defensive stalwarts Charlie McAvoy (concussion), Kevan Miller (broken hand), John Moore (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body), as well as rookie Urho Vaakanainen, who sustained a concussion last month after being called up to fill in.

"It seems like we're losing a guy every game," goaltender Jaroslav Halak said. "We need to keep playing hard, and whoever comes in the lineup has to step up."