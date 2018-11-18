Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt returns to the lineup Sunday night after serving a 20-game suspension.

The 27-year-old was banned last month for violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy, but Schmidt said he didn't know how he tested positive and he and the team denied he was seeking a competitive advantage.

The Golden Knights play Edmonton Sunday night and are hoping Schmidt's return stabilizes a team that has stumbled to a 8-11-1 start after going to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

"I'm excited to play hockey again," Schmidt said Sunday.

He was asked about facing Connor McDavid in his first game back.

"Why not do it big right off the start?" Schmidt said. "What better test than to do it in the first game back against one of the best in the world."

During the suspension, the team gave Schmidt a six-year, $35.7 million extension that runs through 2024-25.

"He's one of our best players so he's going to make a difference all over the ice -- I hope," head coach Gerard Gallant said. according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Always a solid guy, moves the puck, skates well. You know what kind of player he is and he's a big part of our group, so hopefully he's going to make a big difference."

Schmidt had career highs with five goals and 31 assists last season.