The hits keep coming for the Boston Bruins, who will be without center Patrice Bergeron for at least four weeks with an upper-body injury.

The Bruins issued a statement Tuesday saying that the 33-year-old suffered a rib and sternoclavicular injury during the second period of their game against the Stars on Friday. He took a hard hit into the boards from Radek Faksa at that time. Bergeron was sent home from the West Coast trip for evaluation and will be examined again in four weeks.

Bergeron is off to a great start with 26 points in 19 games, anchoring one of the best lines in the league.

He joins a long list of injured Bruins. Defenseman Zdeno Chara will miss at least four weeks after injuring the MCL in his left knee. The Bruins were already without defensive stalwarts Charlie McAvoy (concussion), Kevan Miller (broken hand), John Moore (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body), as well as rookie Urho Vaakanainen, who suffered a concussion last month after being called up to fill in.

Despite the injuries, the Bruins are staying afloat with 25 points, good for fifth place in the competitive Atlantic Division.