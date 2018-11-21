Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop will miss at least a week with a lower-body injury, coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday.

Anton Khudobin will step in as the Stars' primary goalie as Dallas prepares to play at least three games -- starting Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins -- without Bishop.

"He has the mentality of a No. 1 [goalie]," Montgomery said of Khudobin. "He believes, and we all believe, that he truly is a No. 1. It's a luxury to have this, and this is why [GM] Jim Nill went out and signed him."

Khudobin, 32, is 3-3-1 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. Bishop, 32, is 8-5-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Bishop joins a list of banged-up Stars players who have missed time to injury this season, including defenseman John Klingberg, who is out about a month after undergoing hand surgery.

Center Devin Shore (lower body) could return Friday against the Ottawa Senators. Center Martin Hanzal (back) has also been cleared for contact, though he is not expected to play for another two weeks.