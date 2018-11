The Carolina Hurricanes activated center Victor Rask Wednesday after a stint on injured reserve from a kitchen accident.

Rask, 25, sliced the fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand while slicing food and underwent surgery Sept. 13.

Rask had 14 goals and 17 assists in 71 games last season. His 2017-18 campaign was cut short in March by a shoulder injury.

He is eligible to play Wednesday night when the Hurricanes host the Maple Leafs.