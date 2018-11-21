        <
          Avs forward Mikko Rantanen fined by NHL for embellishment

          2:24 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The NHL has fined Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen for embellishment.

          Rantanen was docked $2,000 under the league's program designed to discourage diving and embellishment. He was warned for a play on Oct. 16 at the New York Rangers. His second offense occurred late in the second period against Boston on Nov. 14, with Patrice Bergeron receiving a penalty for hooking and Rantanen for embellishment.

          A third offense for Rantanen would result in a $3,000 fine.

          Rantanen leads the league in scoring with eight goals and 24 assists this season.

