          Pens place goalie Matt Murray on IR with lower-body injury

          1:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and the team has called up Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

          The Penguins, who play Friday night in Boston, said the injury is expected to keep him out long term.

          Jarry, 23, who played 26 games last season for Pittsburgh, has a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage this season in the AHL. He also became the first goalie in league history to score a goal when he scaled the puck the length of the ice into an empty net last week against Springfield.

          Murray has a 4.08 GAA and .877 save percentage in 11 games this season while sharing net duty with Casey DeSmith.

