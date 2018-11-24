Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 for biting San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during Friday's game.

Roussel and Vlasic tussled during the final minute of the Sharks' 4-0 win. Vlasic's fist was against the side of Roussel's head, and as Vlasic pulled his arm away, Roussel bit him.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable for biting under the collective bargaining agreement, according to the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Roussel and Vlasic were both given two-minute penalties for roughing, with Roussel getting another two minutes for cross-checking and 10 minutes for misconduct. Roussel also picked up a pair of penalties in the first period, for elbowing and delay of game.

The Canucks forward ranks second in the NHL for penalty minutes this season with 65, one behind the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand.