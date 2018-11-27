Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller left Monday night's game in Toronto after taking a puck to his throat on a John Tavares shot in the first period.

Miller was headed to a Toronto hospital for evaluation, according to a report by TSN.

The Bruins have been dealing with a rash of injuries to their defensemen, and Miller had just returned last week after missing 13 games with a broken hand.

Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, both of whom have been out with concussions, are expected back soon. But captain Zdeno Chara is out until late December with an MCL injury to his knee.