Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews said he's "ready to go" and eyeing a Wednesday return from a shoulder injury.

"Me in my mind, I feel ready to play tomorrow," Matthews said after morning practice on Tuesday. "I still have to talk to the medical guys, but as far as I'm concerned, I feel pretty ready to go."

Leafs coach Mike Babcock said that Matthews will be evaluated Wednesday morning by the team's medical staff, who will determine if he's fit to play against the San Jose Sharks.

"It wasn't a long practice or anything, but he looked fine out there today, so we'll see how he is," Babcock said.

Matthews was injured Oct. 27 against the Winnipeg Jets and was placed on injured reserve two days later. He was hurt after being on the receiving end of a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Matthews missed 20 games last season, including 10 after separating his right shoulder. He said that this injury is similar but to the opposite shoulder.

Matthews has 10 goals and six assists in 11 games this season.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan contributed to this report