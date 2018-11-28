Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller is expected to be out until at least January after he was struck in the throat by a puck during Monday's game.

The Bruins said a CT scan revealed a cartilage injury to the larynx after he was hit by a John Tavares shot in the first period of a loss to the Maple Leafs.

Miller stayed in a Toronto hospital overnight for observation before returning to Boston.

The team said Miller's status will be re-evaluated in about five weeks.

The Bruins have been dealing with a rash of injuries to their defensemen with both Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy out. Miller had just returned last week after missing 13 games with a broken hand.