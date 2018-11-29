The Carolina Hurricanes have placed goaltender Scott Darling on waivers, general manager Don Waddell announced Thursday.

If another team does not make a claim on Darling, who carries a $4.15 million cap hit, he can be reassigned to the minors by the Hurricanes.

Darling was 2-4-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage this season. In his last game with Carolina, he allowed four goals on 19 shots in Saturday's loss to the New York Islanders.

The Hurricanes had acquired Darling in a 2017 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks and signed him to a new four-year deal worth $16.6 million.

Curtis McElhinney (2.12 GAA, .930 save percentage) and Petr Mrazek (2.75 GAA, .880 save percentage) remain on the Hurricanes' roster.

In addition, the Hurricanes also waived Valentin Zykov. The 23-year-old forward had one assist in 13 games this season.