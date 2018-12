NEW YORK -- Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Monday for his hit on the Colorado Avalanche's Matt Calvert over the weekend.

Bertuzzi was sanctioned for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third period of the Avalanche's 2-0 win Sunday. No penalty was called on the play during the game.

He will miss the Red Wings' games against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and at Toronto on Thursday.