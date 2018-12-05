Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves is assessed a 5-minute major for interference and a game misconduct for his hit on Tom Wilson. (0:21)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will not face supplementary discipline for the hit that knocked Washington's oft-suspended Tom Wilson from the game Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The pair renewed their fierce rivalry, with several brutal hits that ignited the crowd, concluding with a vicious shoulder-to-shoulder connection that ended Wilson's night in the second period of Tuesday night's game.

After trading shots and verbal jabs throughout the first two periods, Reaves leveled Wilson, who had completed a pass and was not looking. The blast knocked off his helmet, and he had to be helped from the ice. Reaves was ejected and given a game misconduct penalty.

"That was a man's game out there... I thought he was just looking at his pass, and he ran into a lion in the jungle," said Reaves, who added he didn't believe the hit was ejection-worthy. "If he sees me, I know he's gonna try and lay me out, and I'm not gonna let that happen. I thought it was shoulder to shoulder, and I didn't think it was that late."

Said Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant: "I think we've all seen the hit and video. It's a clean hit, there's nothing wrong with the hit. Unfortunate a player got hurt, but it was a clean hit."

Washington coach Todd Reirden said Wilson would be re-evaluated Wednesday.

"That was something that he targeted him," Reirden said. "Reaves targeted him the entire game. You could hear it on every faceoff, you could hear the things that were being said, and it's a blindside hit where an unsuspecting player hits his head on the ice. That's disappointing. You can put two and two together, but he targeted him the entire game."

Wilson was suspended by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for the first 14 games of the season for an illegal check to the head during the preseason. He has been suspended four times since September 2017.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.