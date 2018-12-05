        <
        >

          Rangers, other Original Six teams top Forbes' value list

          12:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Original Six are well represented on Forbes' latest list of the most valuable NHL teams, with the New York Rangers sitting on top.

          The Rangers were valued at $1.55 billion, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.45 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.3 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.05 billion) and Boston Bruins ($925 million). The other Original Six team, the Detroit Red Wings, checked in at No. 8 ($775 million).

          According to Forbes, the value of the average NHL team rose 6 percent to a record $630 million.

          Last year's Cinderella team, the Vegas Golden Knights, was ranked No. 12 at $575 million, which is 15 percent more than their expansion fee. That bodes well for the new Seattle franchise, which will ante up $650 million to start play in 2021.

          Forbes' full list can be found here: NHL team values.

