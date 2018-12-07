        <
        >

          Flames' Ryan Lomberg suspended for one game

          2:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CALGARY, Alberta -- Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg has been suspended for a game and coach Bill Peters fined $10,000 by the NHL for a confrontation at the end of a game with the Minnesota Wild.

          Lomberg went after Matt Dumba when the Wild defenseman steamrolled Flames center Mikael Backlund in the final minute of Calgary's 2-0 victory Thursday night.

          Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg's automatic suspension and Peters' fine.

          The NHL also said Friday that Flames captain Mark Giordano is to have a hearing for kneeing Wild captain Mikko Koivu in the third period. Giordano was assessed a tripping penalty.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices