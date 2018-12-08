The Anaheim Ducks have extended general manager Bob Murray's contract for two seasons. The extension announced Saturday means that Murray is now under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Murray is in his 11th season as executive vice president and GM. He joined Anaheim in 2005 as senior vice president of hockey operations. He has been a three-time finalist for NHL general manager of the year and won the award in 2013-14.

"It's an honor to work for a great organization, led by terrific ownership," Murray said in a statement. "Having a successful franchise is a group effort, and I'm grateful for the efforts of many, including my entire hockey operations staff."

The Ducks have advanced to the playoffs the past six years -- only the Pittsburgh Penguins have a longer streak -- and posted five straight 100-plus point seasons, which is the NHL's longest active streak.

"Bob has created a winning organization with his commitment and expertise," Ducks CEO Michael Schulman said in a statement. "We are very pleased to be in a position where expectations are high virtually every season, thanks in large part to Bob and his staff. We passionately share a common goal -- bringing another Stanley Cup to Orange County."

Murray is approaching 1,000 games as an NHL general manager. He is currently at 975 games -- 188 with Chicago and 787 with Anaheim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.