CALGARY, Alberta -- Humboldt Broncos survivor Ryan Straschnitzki was a passenger on a bus that was rear-ended by a truck on his way home from physiotherapy.

Tom Straschnitzki, Ryan's father, told The Canadian Press that his son suffered no injuries in the accident this past week.

"All good," he told The Canadian Press. "That was a tougher call than April 6."

Ryan Straschnitzki, 19, was one of 13 survivors April 6 when the Humboldt hockey team's bus was hit by a semi-trailer at an intersection north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Sixteen people died, and Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down.

Ryan's mother, Michelle Straschnitzki, said he was returning Monday to his home in Airdrie when the accident occurred. She said the impact was so jarring it threw him from his wheelchair to the floor.

The accident occurred on an off-ramp entering Airdrie, just north of Calgary.

"His transport bus was involved in a collision," Michelle Straschnitzki wrote on Facebook. "In and of itself, would've been traumatic to anyone. To Ryan, and, ultimately Tom and I (on the other side of his SOS call), it was devastating."

