          Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta out indefinitely with lower-body injury

          8:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta is out indefinitely and could miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.

          Coyotes general manager John Chayka said Sunday that Raanta underwent a procedure on the injury that revealed more damage than originally thought.

          Raanta was placed on injured reserve this weekend, though Chayka said the 29-year-old could be out for the rest of the season.

          Raanta has been limited to 12 games due to injury this season and hasn't played since leaving with a lower-body injury against Minnesota on Nov. 27.

          The Coyotes acquired Raanta in a trade from the New York Rangers prior to the 2017-18 season after dealing away No. 1 goalie Mike Smith. Arizona hoped Raanta would fill the No. 1 role after being a backup, but he has struggled with injuries during two seasons in the desert.

          Raanta played 47 games last season and is 5-6 with a 2.88 goals-against average this season.

