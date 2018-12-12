BOSTON -- Bruins forward David Backes rushed himself off the ice Tuesday night after taking a skate blade to the face late in the first period, but he returned at the start of the second period and finished the game.

Backes pushed Oliver Ekman-Larsson near the side of the net, and the Arizona Coyotes defenseman went to the ice, kicking up his left skate on the way down. The blade caught Backes in the face, and he went down before skating on his own quickly to the bench and out the tunnel.

Bruins forward David Backes falls to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the first period Tuesday against the Coyotes. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Backes returned and won the faceoff to start the second period. He did not speak to reporters during the open locker room period but told The Boston Globe as he left the building he had a cut on the side of his nose that required a few stitches and some ointment.

"It's always scary when your teammate takes a skate to the face -- or really anywhere," Bruins forward Brad Marchand said after scoring twice and adding an assist in the 4-3 victory. "He's a little prettier now and no worse for wear."

Backes required 18 stitches to close a cut on his leg after a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in March.