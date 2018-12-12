        <
          Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk out 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

          11:35 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers say defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will be sidelined two to four weeks with a shoulder injury.

          Shattenkirk left in the second period of Monday night's game in Tampa. He took a check around the left shoulder and had a sling on his arm postgame.

          The 29-year-old was checked out on Tuesday. General manager Jeff Gorton announced Wednesday that Shattenkirk had a separated shoulder.

          Shattenkirk has one goal, seven assists and zero penalty minutes in 29 games this season. He suffered a knee injury last January that ended his season.

