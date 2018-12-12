Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray was activated Wednesday after being sidelined since mid-November with a lower-body injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner practiced with his teammates on Tuesday for the first time since going on injured reserve last month. The 24-year-old has struggled this season when able to play. He is 4-5-1 with a 4.08 goals-against average in 11 appearances but declined to use the injury as an excuse for his shaky performance.

"I was playing with it for a few weeks and it was fine," Murray said. "I just tweaked it one day. It didn't hinder many parts of my game. It's a specific place. Just giving it time to heal is the biggest thing."

Murray said he was uncertain when he will be cleared to play. The Penguins play in Chicago on Wednesday night then return home on Friday to face Boston.

"He is (healthy enough to go) but he's only had one practice," coach Mike Sullivan said after morning skate Wednesday. "So we're trying to get him -- we don't have a lot of practice time. We thought we'd get him a good solid workout again today and then gauge him over the next couple of games here."

Sullivan said Casey DeSmith would start Wednesday against the Blackhawks.

DeSmith has played well in place of Murray. DeSmith is 9-4-4 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have recovered from a poor start and are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games.

"He's really good," Sullivan said of DeSmith. "And he's really performed well for us over this last stretch of games."

To make room for Murray, the Penguins sent goalie Tristan Jarry to the AHL.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.