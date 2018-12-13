Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom is expected to be sidelined weeks with a hand injury sustained during Tuesday night's win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Klefbom was injured blocking a shot, and coach Ken Hitchcock said after the game, "I would say weeks for sure, and then we'll see from there."

The Oilers placed Klefbom on injured reserve Wednesday and recalled defenseman Caleb Jones from Bakersfield (AHL).

Klefbom, 25, is leading Edmonton in ice time at 25:25 per game and has three goals and 12 assists in 31 games.

He had a shoulder injury in March that required surgery and cut short his 2017-18 season.

The Oilers also activated forward Drake Caggiula and assigned forward Cooper Marody to Bakersfield.