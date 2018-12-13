Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will start Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, making his return from a fractured left foot suffered last month.

Thursday's game (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET) matches the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Without Vasilevskiy, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, Louis Domingue has gone 11-2-0 and has won six straight games for the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning. Edward Pasquale won his only appearance for the Lightning on Dec. 4 as well.

Vasilevskiy, 24, is 9-3-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average in 13 games this season.

"Feels great," Lightning forward Steven Stamkos said of Vasilevskiy's return. "He's been our MVP for a long time. Louis really stepped up, and our guys played great in front of him as well. ... We have full belief in any goalie we have, we're not changing our game just because of that."