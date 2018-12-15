        <
          Blues sign Robert Bortuzzo to three-year extension

          2:59 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The St. Louis Blues have signed veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year extension worth $1.375 million per season.

          St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong announced Bortuzzo's $4.125 million contract extension Saturday. Bortuzzo is now signed through the 2021-22 season.

          "I believe in what's going on here, the people in place and the guys in this room," Bortuzzo said. "I'm very comfortable here, and I'm happy to get [the deal] done."

          Bortuzzo, 29, has a goal and two assists in 12 games this season, his fifth with the Blues. He missed the season opener after being suspended and missed time with a lower-body injury.

          The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has skated in 288 regular-season and 23 playoff games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Blues. He has 13 goals and 32 assists in regular-season play.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

