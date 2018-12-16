Police said the Chicago Blackhawks' mascot was attacked by a man on the concourse of the United Center on Friday, but Tommy Hawk didn't go down without a fight.

The Chicago Sun-Times, which posted video of part of the brawl, attributed police as saying that the mascot was attacked by a white male between 18 and 20 years of age who was estimated to be 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

The video does not show the initial encounter but does show Tommy Hawk body-slamming the man and getting in a couple of punches. Eventually, he pushed the man across the concourse.

The Blackhawks said they are investigating the matter.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," a team spokesperson told the Sun-Times.