CHICAGO -- Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was diagnosed with a concussion after hitting his head on a goalpost and exiting Sunday's 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks, Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said.

The incident occurred late in the first period, as San Jose winger Evander Kane and Blackhawks center Dylan Strome crashed toward the net. Crawford took the brunt of the impact from Strome and hit the post. Kane received a penalty for interference on the play.

The incident occurred nearly a year after Crawford's last concussion cost him most of the season -- which concluded with the Blackhawks missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Crawford, who won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, missed 52 games last season -- and did not play hockey for 10 months -- while dealing with lingering concussion symptoms.

Crawford has been vague about what exactly he endured while being sidelined. When Crawford returned to action in October, he told reporters: "It feels good to be back to myself. I'm feeling clear."

In 22 games this season, Crawford is 6-14-2 with a .903 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average. Chicago entered Sunday's game at 10-18-6, the second-worst record in the NHL. The Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Backup goaltender Cam Ward entered Sunday's game in relief of Crawford. Ward, the longtime Carolina Hurricanes starting goaltender, was signed in free agency to a one-year, $3 million deal as insurance for Crawford.