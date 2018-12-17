Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang took part in a morning skate Monday and is in the lineup for Monday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Letang appeared to injure his left leg after colliding with Boston forward Joakim Nordstrom during the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory Friday. He sat out a victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday but appeared to be fine Monday.

The 31-year-old Letang had some initial concerns that this would be a longer-term injury. He says it's "better than what we expected" and he knew "right away what happened."

Letang has seven goals and 18 assists in 30 games.

Forwards Patric Hornqvist (concussion) and Dominik Simon (lower body) both remain out.

