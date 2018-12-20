BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has pleaded guilty to harassing a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver.

Lee, 57, entered the plea in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin. He declined comment when leaving the courthouse.

He was charged May 31 with inappropriately touching himself while making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of the driver while attending the NHL's pre-draft scouting combine in May.

He was sentenced to time already served -- one night in jail -- and ordered to pay a $120 surcharge for pleading guilty. The charge also carried a maximum $250 fine, which was waived by Judge Amy Martoche.

Lee was suspended by the Senators in June and resigned in August after 23 years with the team, including the past five as assistant general manager and GM of the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

The driver's lawyer, Charles Desmond, told The Associated Press that Lee offered to plead guilty to a violation other than harassment. The offer was rejected by prosecutors after they consulted with Desmond and his client, Desmond said.

Lee's legal issues might not be behind him with Desmond preparing to launch a civil suit against Lee and the Senators.

Following Lee's plea, Desmond said he intends to contact the Senators to determine whether the two sides can settle. Desmond said if there is no agreement, he will file the suit in early January.