Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman will miss at least three weeks with an ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Hyman was hurt in Tuesday's 7-2 win against the New Jersey Devils when he went feet-first into the boards while chasing a puck.

An MRI on Thursday confirmed the sprain for Hyman, who has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.

Hyman, 26, was suspended two games last week for a hit on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.