The Nashville Predators have activated defenseman P.K. Subban and forward Viktor Arvidsson, who have been out since mid-November with injuries.

Nashville hosts Dallas Thursday night.

Coach Peter Laviolette said that Subban had a lower-body injury. Arvidsson had a broken thumb.

Coming off back-to-back seasons with 61 points, Arvidsson was second on the team with eight goals and also had five assists in 13 games when he went down. Subban has two goals and 10 assists in 18 games.

The Predators could lose the help. Sporting the best record in the league not that long ago, they have lost four straight games to fall into second place behind the Jets in the Central Division. Nashville has lost 10 straight road games.