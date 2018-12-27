The Boston Bruins are finally getting healthy.

Defensemen Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller and forward Jake DeBrusk were all activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday night's game against the Devils at TD Garden.

Chara, the Bruins' captain, has missed 19 games with a left MCL injury. Miller is returning ahead of schedule after being hit in the throat by a puck at the end of November. The initial time frame had him out until at least January. DeBrusk was injured Dec. 8 and went into the concussion protocol.

The good news about the three players comes after center Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup Dec. 22 and scored two goals after missing 16 games.

The Bruins won't have young defenseman Charlie McAvoy Thursday, however. He suffered a lower-body injury blocking a shot in the last game before the Christmas break and has been ruled out.

Despite all the injuries, the Bruins still hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.