          Center Jake Guentzel signs 5-year extension with Penguins

          5:17 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed center Jake Guentzel to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6 million, the team announced Thursday.

          The deal begins next season and will tie Guentzel to Pittsburgh through the 2023-24 season.

          "Jake established himself as an impact player for our team from the beginning, especially during 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs," general manager Jim Rutherford said. "He has become a core player on the team and we are thrilled to get Jake signed long-term with the Penguins."

          Guentzel, 24, has 15 goals and 18 assists this season.

          He starred during Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup title run in 2017 with an NHL playoffs-best 13 goals, the second most ever by a rookie in the postseason. He also had 21 points.

          During the Penguins' playoff run in 2018, he had 10 goals and totaled 21 points in just 12 games.

