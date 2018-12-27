The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed center Jake Guentzel to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6 million, the team announced Thursday.

The deal begins next season and will tie Guentzel to Pittsburgh through the 2023-24 season.

Editor's Picks NHL All-Star captains named after fan vote Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin and Nathan MacKinnon were named captains for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

"Jake established himself as an impact player for our team from the beginning, especially during 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs," general manager Jim Rutherford said. "He has become a core player on the team and we are thrilled to get Jake signed long-term with the Penguins."

Guentzel, 24, has 15 goals and 18 assists this season.

He starred during Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup title run in 2017 with an NHL playoffs-best 13 goals, the second most ever by a rookie in the postseason. He also had 21 points.

During the Penguins' playoff run in 2018, he had 10 goals and totaled 21 points in just 12 games.