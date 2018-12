Danault tripped Ekblad with about 2½ minutes remaining in Montreal's 5-3 win at Florida on Friday night. Danault was given a roughing penalty on the play. The NHL announced the fine Saturday.

Tomas Tatar gives the Canadiens a lead in the first and third periods as Montreal outlasts the Panthers 5-3. (0:52)

