The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Sunday that captain Nick Foligno will miss Monday's game against Ottawa and be away from the team because his daughter Milana will undergo a scheduled surgery in Boston.

The team said that he "will return to the team as soon as possible."

Foligno's daughter was born with a heart defect that was repaired weeks after her birth. The team did not say if the surgeries are related.

Foligno missed a game in November when Milana was hospitalized because of a virus.