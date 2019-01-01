BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Barry Trotz moved into fourth place on the NHL's all-time coaching wins list Monday night, when his New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1.

Trotz picked up his 783rd career victory and passed Islanders franchise legend Al Arbour on the list.

Trotz's milestone victory comes in his first season with the Islanders. After coaching the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup last season, Trotz resigned following a contract dispute. He led the Capitals to 205 regular-season victories in four seasons and had 557 wins in 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Arbour tallied 740 of his 782 coaching victories during three stints with the Islanders, from 1973 to '86, 1988 to '94 and for one game during the 2007-08 season. New York won four consecutive Stanley Cups (1980-83) under Arbour. He began his coaching career with the St. Louis Blues.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.