The Toronto Maple Leafs are running out of goalies.

The team put starter Frederik Andersen, who has been out since Dec. 22 with a groin injury, on injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Dec. 23. Backup Garret Sparks is also injured. He was put in the concussion protocol after taking a shot off his mask in practice Wednesday.

Toronto recalled Michael Hutchinson and Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on an emergency basis. Hutchinson looks to make the start Thursday afternoon when the Leafs host the Wild.

Hutchinson, 28, was acquired from the Panthers on Saturday and made his AHL debut two days later. He appeared in four games with Florida this season and had a 4.17 goals-against average and .839 save percentage. He spent parts of five seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, making a career-high 36 starts in 2014-15.

Kaskisuo, 25, has made 11 appearances for the Marlies this season.

Andersen is 20-9-1 this season with a 2.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage; his 20 wins rank second in the league. Sparks is 6-2-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .905 save percentage.