The New Jersey Devils have given head coach John Hynes a multi-year contract extension.

Hynes, 43, led the Devils to their first playoff appearance in five years last season, but they are struggling this season. With a 15-17-7 record, they're in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

Hynes' overall record since being hired in June 2015 is 125-122.

"John's leadership has been instrumental in building both culture and systems that are focused on the development of our players," Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero said in a statement Thursday.

"He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience. John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success."

"We've established a standard in New Jersey of what we expect- how we act, how we practice and how we play," Hynes said. "Throughout my time here, the management, scouts, coaches, players and support staff have worked tirelessly to create this culture. We will continue to instill in our team the tenets of grit, compete and being a self-starter, as we build this brotherhood. ... I know that the entire organization is pulling in the right direction."

Hynes also served as head coach at the 2016 World Championships for Team USA and was an assistant coach at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.