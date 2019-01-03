Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who did not practice Wednesday due to an upper-body injury, will miss at least the next two games.

"Jack Eichel is day-to-day. He will not play tonight," coach Phil Housley said. "We'll re-evaluate early next week."

Buffalo plays Thursday against Florida, at Boston on Saturday and then hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.

"We want to be cautious," Housley said. "There's a lot of hockey to be played."

Eichel played fewer than three minutes Monday against the Islanders due to the injury.

Eichel was named to the All-Star team on Wednesday. With 49 points in 40 games, he has led the Sabres (21-13-6) from last year's depths to respectability. But the team is only 4-7-4 since the end of its 10-game win streak in November.