Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

Schmaltz is considered week-to-week, the Coyotes said.

The 22-year-old was scratched from Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers with the injury. It was his first missed game since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 25.

Schmaltz has five goals and nine assists for Arizona since the trade.