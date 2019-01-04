Breakout Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson has exited Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens and will not return.

Editor's Picks Pettersson finishes hat trick in OT, Canucks beat Sens 4-3 Elias Pettersson completed a hat trick in overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks held off the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pettersson suffered a lower-body injury in the second period when he got tangled with Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi and fell, but he was able to skate off.

The injury came one day after he was named an NHL All-Star and completed a hat trick in overtime to lift the Canucks over the Ottawa Senators.

The 20-year-old center has 22 goals, including seven game-winners, and 20 assists this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.