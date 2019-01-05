The four coaches for this month's NHL All-Star Game will be Paul Maurice of Winnipeg, Todd Reirden of Washington, Jon Cooper of Tampa Bay and Bill Peters of Calgary.

Each of the teams is a division leader -- Winnipeg (Central), Washington (Metropolitan), Tampa Bay (Atlantic) and Calgary (Pacific).

The NHL All-Star Weekend is Jan. 25-26 in San Jose, California. The three-game tournament is played in a 3-on-3 format with teams from each division.

The coaches were announced by the league Saturday and determined by the teams with the highest points percentage -- points earned divided by total possible points. The cutoff is Jan. 5, the halfway point of the regular season.