Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson received some good news on his injured knee Saturday, when an MRI revealed only a slight sprain in the center's MCL, according to head coach Travis Green.

Green did not provide a time frame for Pettersson's return, but said results of the MRI were "probably as good news as we could have hoped for."

Pettersson suffered the injury in the second period of Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens when he got tangled with forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Pettersson's right knee was caught between Kotkaniemi's legs as they both fell to the ice. The Swede stayed down before getting to his feet and going to the dressing room.

Pettersson sat out Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pettersson, who earlier this week was named an NHL All-Star, has 22 goals, including seven game winners, and 20 assists this season.