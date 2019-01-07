The NHL has reached the midpoint of the season, which means the awards races have reached that delightful juncture where narratives start being cemented and we all pray that the frontrunners stay healthy. Or mostly just Elias Pettersson.

Here are my picks for the NHL awards as 2019 begins. Again, this is a prediction of how I expect the voters would consider the current candidates, as well as a look at their merits. Keep in mind the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams, and general managers handle the Vezina. All advanced stats are via Corsica and Natural Stat Trick.

Art Ross Trophy (points leader)

Current leader: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (69 points)

Watch out for: Connor McDavid , Edmonton Oilers (61 points)

Dark-horse candidate: Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (62 points)

Rocket Richard Trophy (leading goal scorer)

Current leader: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (30 goals)

Watch out for: John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (27 goals)

Dark-horse candidate: David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (25 goals)

Hart Trophy (most valuable player)

Connor McDavid has a great case for the Hart Trophy...if the Oilers can get back in the playoff mix. Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Leader: John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Finalists: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Now that we've passed Jan. 1, the "Gotta be in it to win it" rule is triggered for the Hart Trophy field, which of course is bad news for Connor McDavid ... again. Through 40 games, McDavid has factored into 53.5 percent of the goals the Oilers have scored this season, which is just a preposterous amount of heavy lifting for one player. But the Oilers aren't in a playoff spot and are in the midst of a frustrating swoon under GM Peter Chiarelli's employment-status Hail Mary, a.k.a. hiring coach Ken Hitchcock. And if Edmonton doesn't make the playoffs, McDavid doesn't have my MVP vote; and he didn't have the vote from much of the rest of the PHWA last season, finishing fifth.

(A refresher on "Gotta be in it to win it" dogma: The Hart is one of two individual awards that reference "team" in its criteria. While the Hart isn't nearly as beholden to wins and losses, it's not without consideration of the candidate's team and what value his performance holds within the context of that team. How one defines value is the real catch here: To me, value is making the playoffs, or at least coming within a point or two of doing so. If Connor and the Oilers fall just short at the wire, I'd reconsider his candidacy. But for now, the focus is on players that have led a charge into a playoff spot.)

Now that we've dispensed with who isn't in the top three, let's focus on the leader. The last time a goalie won the Hart was Carey Price in 2015, and before him the last goalie to win was Jose Theodore in 2002. So it doesn't happen often, and it takes some spectacular circumstances for a goalie to break through. Like, for example, a goalie that has a .923 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against, a goals saved above average of 16.13 and .629 of his 35 starts meet the "quality start" threshold.

Gibson is the reason the Ducks are in a wild-card spot through 43 games. Their offense is pathetic: 101 goals, second worst in the NHL. They're the fourth-worst possession team in the league (46.5 Corsi for percentage at 5-on-5). Via Hockey Reference's goalie point shares, Gibson has contributed 8.1 points to his team's total thanks to his play in goal, and no other goalie has contributed more than seven. I know there's an allergy towards giving this award to goalies, but no player has done more for a playoff team this season.

MacKinnon (63 points) is now within two points of Mikko Rantanen (65) and is the heart of that line. Crosby had been great all season for the Penguins, but has shifted into another gear during their resurgence: 17 points during their recent 9-1-0 streak. And, of course, one stick gifted to a heckler.

Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

After years of having his candidacy ruined by injury, Flames blueliner Mark Giordano is having a great campaign. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Leader: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

Finalists: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins; Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

Our leader for the last couple of cycles was Ryan McDonagh of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who has had a fine season, but there's been a discernible downtick at 5-on-5, where he's now on the negative side of shot attempts (minus-8 through 42 games).

Our new leader is Giordano, chasing his first Norris Trophy after injuries undermined previous campaigns in which he might have captured one. He's third in the NHL in points for defensemen (39 in 41 games) and has been generally outstanding for the Flames against tough competition, including a plus-13 goal differential. He played in every situation, and 24:45 per game. He's just a rock back there, and deserving of some accolades for it.

Letang had a few valleys earlier this season, but his peaks have been towering: 36 points in 39 games, an 8.56 percent Corsi relative to his teammates, a 65.22 goals-for percentage at 5-on-5, and 1.04 primary points per 60 minutes. The Penguins have a .935 save percentage at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice. And he passes the eye test, too.

Some of Rielly's underlying defensive numbers could be better, but his offensive numbers are exceptional enough to warrant a spot here: 2.12 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 to lead all NHL defensemen with at least 700 minutes played. His 45 points are second to Brent Burns for the NHL lead.

One name to watch: Erik Karlsson, who has been Erik Karlsson again for the last two months after a slow adjustment to San Jose. The question is whether that first impression was emphatic enough where voters don't come to appreciate how good he's been (or if Burns' point total ends up attracting more attention).

Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)

Is this the year for Sidney Crosby to get some credit for his defensive play? Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire

Leader: Mark Stone, Ottawa Senators

Finalists: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins; Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

As we mentioned in the last Awards Watch, the last time a non-center won the Selke was in 2003, when Jere Lehtinen captured it for the third time. But Stone, a right wing who finished sixth for the Selke in 2017, has the lead for the award through three months. He has an astounding 14.14 percent Corsi relative to his Senators' teammates, and a plus-12 goal differential at 5-on-5. His team gets 57.14 percent of the high-danger shot attempts when he's on the ice. He leads the NHL with 70 takeaways as well. Just a terrific defensive player and far past due for this honor.

Speaking of past due for an honor, Crosby's been in the conversation for "player you most want on the ice in a key defensive situation" for years. This season, he's winning 56 percent of his faceoffs, has an 8.62 Corsi relative to his teammates, and owns 56.1 percent of the high-danger shot attempts at 5-on-5. No, he doesn't kill penalties; neither did Pavel Datsyuk during a few of his Selke years, either.

The third player up for the Selke right now is O'Reilly, who has excelled during what's otherwise been a stomach punch of a season for the Blues. He's winning faceoffs at a 59 percent clip, he has a 4.94 percent Corsi relative to his teammates, a plus-10 goal differential and plays against tough competition. Great all-around season for O'Reilly in a lost season for the Blues.

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

With his team struggling to score goals, the spotlight has been on Ducks goalie John Gibson to prevent them. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Leader: John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Finalists: Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs; Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

As mentioned earlier, Gibson's having a remarkable season on an unremarkable team, and has been the best goalie in the NHL through 37 appearances. Andersen's right there with him through 30 appearances, with a .923 save percentage, a 2.50 goals-against average, an outstanding .700 quality starts percentage and 14.29 goals saved above average.

It's a bit of a scramble for that last spot. Andrei Vasilevskiy would be in the mix, but has played only 22 games. Pekka Rinne has a .919 save percentage, Marc-Andre Fleury has six shutouts, but we're giving the nod to Bishop here. He has a .923 save percentage, a .600 quality starts percentage and a 11.45 goals save above replacement in 26 games.

Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Elias Pettersson has 42 points through 38 games this season. Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Leader: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Finalists: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres; Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Barring a major injury -- and Pettersson gave us a scare this week -- this race is over. The Canucks star has 42 points in 38 games, and that's 17 points clear of the next highest scorer (Colin White of Ottawa). He has 22 goals, and most of them have been of the highlight-reel variety. Props to rookie defensemen Dahlin and Heiskanen, who have put up points and played vital roles for their teams this season. It's like a pair of artists who happened to drop their first albums the same year that Adele was eligible for best new artist.

Jack Adams Award (best coach)

Perhaps no coach has had a bigger impact on his team's play in 2018-19 than Barry Trotz. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Leader: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

Finalists: Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning; Bill Peters, Calgary Flames

No change at the top from last month here, as Barry Trotz continues to orchestrate the most unlikely playoff push in the NHL this season, which is saying something when Buffalo is sitting in a wild-card spot. (For the moment.) ESPN's Dimitri Filipovic recently encapsulated how much Trotz and his staff have turned the Islanders around after last season with Doug Weight at the helm:

The Islanders defense and goaltending has slightly improved under Barry Trotz pic.twitter.com/WlIAYR4y6V - Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 4, 2019

When you combine tangible results with the undeniable twin narratives of Trotz leaving Washington after a Stanley Cup win to take over an Islanders team that had been rejected by its franchise player via free agency, he's a heck of a candidate.

The Sabres' recent swoon and tenuous grasp on a wild card spot knock Housley off this list in favor of Cooper, who has coached the Lightning to 10 points better than any other team in the league. Ironically, he might suffer the same Jack Adams issue the coach of the team chasing him, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mike Babcock, suffered as Detroit Red Wings coach: When you have the deepest team in the league, anchored by several star players, it's hard to earn coach-of-the-year accolades.

Peters has a much clearer case, elevating a good-but-not-great Flames team to the division lead and third in the NHL through 43 games. But as long as the Islanders make the playoffs, it's Trotz in a walk.