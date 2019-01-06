        <
          Sharks sign F Lukas Radil to 1-year extension

          5:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Lukas Radil to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

          Radil has five goals and three assists in 18 career games, leading the team to give him the extension Sunday.

          The 28-year-old Radil played professionally in Russia's KHL and on the Czech Republic 2018 Olympic team before being signed by the Sharks as a free agent in April.

          He began this season in the AHL before being called up to the Sharks in November. He has been a key piece for San Jose since then and has a plus-8 rating.

