SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Lukas Radil to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

Radil has five goals and three assists in 18 career games, leading the team to give him the extension Sunday.

The 28-year-old Radil played professionally in Russia's KHL and on the Czech Republic 2018 Olympic team before being signed by the Sharks as a free agent in April.

He began this season in the AHL before being called up to the Sharks in November. He has been a key piece for San Jose since then and has a plus-8 rating.