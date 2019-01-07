Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will not be participating in the NHL's All Star game, opting to rest.

Price, 31, is the second high-profile player who will sit out. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin also informed the league he would not participate in the festivities, despite being elected by the fans as the captain of the Metropolitan Division.

Per league rules, both Ovechkin and Price will serve a mandatory one-game suspension directly preceding or following All Star weekend.

The Canadiens cited a "nagging injury" for Price and said the decision was in consultation with Montreal's training staff.

"We took the time to discuss the situation with Carey and the medical group earlier today, and we all agreed that the best decision for him would be to rest and recuperate during the upcoming All-Star Break," Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said in a statement. "Carey has had a nagging injury for some time, and we want to make sure to have him healthy and rested for the second half of the season. Carey is honored to once again have been named to the NHL All-Star Game, and he is on board with the Club's decision."

It was Price's sixth All-Star game invitation; he participated in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Price has gone 16-11-4 this season with a GAA of 2.76 and a .908 save percentage. He recently sat out three games with a lower body injury.

The All-Star weekend begins on Jan. 25 in San Jose.