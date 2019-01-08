Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz will be out for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

When the Coyotes put him on injured reserve on Jan. 4, the team said Schmaltz was considered week-to-week.

The 22-year-old has five goals and nine assists since being traded to Arizona by Chicago in late November for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini.

The Coyotes, who are seventh in the Pacific Division, are also missing starting goalie Antti Raanta. He went down in November with a lower-body injury and is done for the season. Forward Michael Grabner is out indefinitely with an eye injury suffered Dec. 1.