Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has been rewarded for helping lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to the best record in the league by being named to the All-Star Game in place of Carey Price.

The Canadiens goalie is skipping the event to rest.

Vasilevskiy joins Tampa forwards Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos on the Atlantic Division squad.

Vasilevskiy has a 16-4-2 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average. He missed 14 games earlier in the season with a broken foot.

The Lightning have a league-best 66 points and are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Before losing to San Jose on Saturday, Vasilevskiy had won six straight.