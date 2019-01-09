WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Flyers have tied an NHL record with Mike McKenna becoming their seventh goaltender to play this season.

McKenna started Tuesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. Brian Elliott, Michal Neuvirth, Calvin Pickard, Alex Lyon, Anthony Stolarz and Carter Hart have also tended goal for Philadelphia.

The Flyers became the fourth team in league history to use seven goalies, joining the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques, 2002-03 St. Louis Blues and 2007-08 Los Angeles Kings. Because of injuries, Philadelphia reached the seven-goalie mark in its 43rd game.

Interim coach Scott Gordon was one of the Nordiques' seven goaltenders 29 years ago. Gordon said he went to McKenna against the Capitals because wanted to give Hart a break after playing twice over the past three days.

The Flyers have lost seven in a row and are 30th in the 31-team NHL.