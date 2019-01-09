        <
        >

          Shoulder injury to sideline Blues' Alexander Steen at least 2 weeks

          8:14 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss at least two weeks because of a shoulder injury.

          The team put Steen on injured reserve Tuesday before hosting the Dallas Stars. Steen injured his left shoulder on an open-ice hit from Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas in the first period Monday night in Philadelphia.

          Steen has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 32 games this season. The 34-year-old Swede is in his 10th full season with St. Louis and is a veteran of 930 regular-season NHL games with the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices